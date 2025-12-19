NABARD's exhibition, showcasing handloom, handicraft items, begins in Patna

Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) The Gramin Bharat Mahotsav-Bihar, organised by NABARD, began in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Friday.

Cooperative Minister Pramod Kumar, the chief guest at the inaugural function, said such events not only provide a market for rural entrepreneurs but also build confidence among them.

NABARD general manager Anamika said the nine-day event has been organised to support rural artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs by providing a market for their products.

"This is the second phase of this national-level exhibition-cum-sale, featuring the best handloom, silk, handicrafts, and organic products from across the country," she said. PTI PKD SOM