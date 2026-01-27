Nabin attributes signing of free trade pact between India, EU to PM Modi's 'visionary leadership'

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday attributed the signing of the free trade agreement between India and the European Union to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "visionary leadership", calling it a "decisive step" towards strengthening the country's manufacturing base and enhancing its global economic standing.

Nabin said the "landmark" reflects the depth of the India–European Union (EU) partnership, adding that it will boost investor confidence and create "unprecedented opportunities" across sectors, further reinforcing India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

India and the EU sealed a landmark free trade agreement, billed as "mother of all deals", with Prime Minister Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a grand agenda to leverage trade and defence to shore up ties and work towards a rules-based world order.

The two sides also inked two crucial pacts, one on security and defence collaboration and another on the mobility of Indian talent to Europe, after PM Modi hosted EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa for summit talks.

Commenting on the development, Nabin said in a post on X, "Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, rightly termed as the "Mother of All Deals", marks a decisive step towards strengthening India's manufacturing base, expanding services, and enhancing the nation's global economic standing." "This landmark agreement between the world's 2nd and 4th largest economies reflects the depth of the India–EU partnership, boosts investor confidence and creates unprecedented opportunities across sectors, further reinforcing India's journey towards Viksit Bharat," the BJP chief added.