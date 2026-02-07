Nabin kickstarts BJP's campaign in Kerala, promises to fight for justice in Sabarimala issue

Kochi/Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) BJP President Nitin Nabin on Saturday launched the party's campaign in poll-bound Kerala with an assurance to fight for justice in the Sabarimala gold loss case and exuded confidence of winning the Assembly elections in a state traditionally dominated by the Congress and Left-led blocs.

In his maiden tour of the southern state, Nabin visited various places in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, held meetings with BJP and NDA leaders, and attended party events.

In Thrissur, he painted a lotus, the BJP's symmbol, as part of a wall-writing event at Booth 164 to mark the start of the party’s election campaign. "This event marks the official launch of the BJP's election charge in Kerala, signalling a new era of political resolve in the state," the party said in a statement.

In Kochi, Nabin said the party will fight for justice in the Sabarimala issue.

He offered prayers at the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi temple and visited the Sri Sringeri Math in Kalady.

"We offered prayers for the people of Kerala to be secure and to move towards development. We are fully with the people of Kerala," he said.

Nabin said the BJP shared the concerns of the people of Kerala regarding the state's development and remained committed to making Kerala developed.

He alleged that both the ruling Left front and the Congress-led opposition were "playing games" over the Sabarimala issue.

"We will fight fully in the Sabarimala issue. We will bring justice," he said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted following the directions of the Kerala High Court is probing two cases related to gold lost from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and doorframes of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at the hill shrine, and has arrested 12 persons, including two former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents associated with the CPI(M).

In Thrissur, Nabin asserted that the saffron party will come to power in Kerala following the Assembly elections this year as it has the confidence of the people in the state.

The central government has done a lot for Kerala which included a 23 per cent increase in the loans given to it and doubling of the grants-in-aid provided to the state.

"The central government has never shown a miserly attitude towards the state and these figures are indicative of that," the BJP president contended while speaking at the "Intellectual Meet on Union Budget 2026 and Vikasitha Kerala".

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Viksit Bharat Budget 2026 aligns with the aspirations of the people of Kerala, unlocking massive growth opportunities in Tourism, the Rare Earth Corridor, High-Value Crops, and more.

He also claimed that for decades, the successive LDF-UDF governments in Kerala have led to stagnation of the state's growth and decline of various sectors.

The BJP president said that once the party-led NDA comes to power in Kerala, it would protect the state's cultural history while ensuring its development.

"Women, youth and farmers would be empowered, and an environment would be created for the growth of business," he contended. PTI TBA HMP KH SSK ADB SA