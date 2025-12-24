Nabin offers prayers at Patna Sahib gurdwara, two temples in Bihar

Patna, Dec 24 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, who is on a visit to his home state Bihar, offered prayers at Patna Sahib gurdwara and a couple of temples in the state's capital Patna on Wednesday.

He visited the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, and paid obeisance.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, state minister Dilip Jaiswal, and several party leaders were present there.

Earlier in the morning, Nabin offered prayers at the Siddheswari Kali Mandir near Baans Ghat and Maa Akhandwasini Mandir, close to the historic Gol Ghar, in the city. He was accompanied by BJP's state president Sanjay Saraogi and other leaders.

Bihar BJP media-in-charge Danish Iqbal told reporters, "Nitin Nabin ji received a grand welcome yesterday on his first visit to Bihar after assuming the charge. He offered prayers at the Kali Mandir this morning, which is a centre of devotion for all of us, and at a temple near Gol Ghar." Iqbal also said that Nabin would interact with party workers and the people of his Bankipur constituency.

Nabin was appointed as the BJP's national working president on December 14, and he took charge the next day.

On the first day of his Bihar visit, Nabin led a roadshow in Patna from Aranya Bhavan near the airport to Miller High School ground, close to the BJP party office in Veerchand Patel Path.

He had addressed party workers at the felicitation ceremony held at the Miller High School ground.

The BJP national working president also held courtesy meetings with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at their official residences.

Nabin, the fifth-term MLA from Bankipur assembly seat, was the state unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the party's in-charge for Chhattisgarh. PTI SUK BDC