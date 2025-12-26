Nabin to attend Assam BJP executive meet

Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin will be reaching Guwahati on Friday in his first visit to Assam after taking over the new role in the party.

He will be attending the state executive and core committee meetings as the party prepares for the state Assembly elections due early next year, a party leader said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Nabin's visit will be a booster for the party workers.

"Welcome to Shri @NitinNabin ji, the National Working President of BJP, in Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

"This is Nitin ji's first visit to Assam after becoming the working president, and his participation in the state executive meeting will fill our workers with enthusiasm and inspiration," he added.

State party media convenor Rupam Goswami said Nabin is scheduled to land at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport here at around 12.30 pm.

"He will be attending the state executive meeting and a state party core committee meeting during the day," Goswami said.

Another party leader said that the meetings are expected to brainstorm on formulating strategy for next year's Assembly polls, when the BJP will seek to retain power for a third successive term in Dispur. PTI SSG SSG RG