Nabin visits tea garden, 'Naamghar' on second day of Assam visit

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday visited a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district and lauded labourers for their tireless work and dedication in ensuring the global recognition of the beverage.

Nabin, on the second day of his visit to the state, was accompanied to the tea estate by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP's Assam unit president Dilip Saikia and state Culture Minister Bimal Borah.

''The tea gardens of Assam have earned global acclaim for their boundless natural beauty, and Assam tea has gained international recognition for its exquisite flavour and superior quality," Nabin posted on X.

He said it was the result of the "tireless labour and dedication of tea workers", and their focus and commitment have always brought pride to Assam.

Earlier, the BJP president had breakfast at the Dibrugarh residence of Sonowal along with other party leaders of the state.

Nabin subsequently visited the Barekuri 'Naamghar' (prayer hall) in Tinsukia district.

''Visited the sacred 'Namghar' at Barekuri in Tinsukia district, a spiritual centre that reflects the deep faith and cultural unity of the Moran community'', he posted on the social media platform.

Nabin said that he prayed for peace, prosperity and the continued progress of the people of India.

''As mentioned by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in one of his #MannkiBaat programmes, in this small village, devotion and nature coexist beautifully, as the rare Hoolock Gibbons, lovingly called “Holo Bandar,” have made Barekuri their home alongside the people'', he said.

The BJP chief also visited the 'Moidam' (resting place) of Matak ruler Sarbananda Singha and paid floral tributes to him.

Nabin is also scheduled to address party workers at a booth in Manohari Tea Garden before concluding his two-day visit to the state.