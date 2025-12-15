Nabin's appointment as BJP working president to infuse new energy into party: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the appointment of BJP leader Nitin Nabin as the party’s national working president will infuse new energy into the organisation and further strengthen its structure across the country.

Along with senior party leaders, Gupta extended a warm welcome to Nabin on his first visit to Delhi after assuming the responsibility.

Congratulating Nabin, the chief minister said his rich organisational experience, dedicated work culture and constant engagement with party workers will provide greater momentum to the BJP organisation.

She said that his appointment to such an important national responsibility reflects the party leadership's strong trust in youth leadership.

Gupta expressed confidence that under his guidance, the organisational framework will become more dynamic, disciplined and results-oriented. She noted that his political journey has been marked by organisational discipline, grassroots engagement and sustained activism.

Gupta said assuming a national-level responsibility at a young age highlights not only Nabin's personal capabilities but also the BJP's long-term vision of nurturing future leadership.

She added that there is widespread belief within the party that he will inspire young workers and guide them to play a more active role in organisational activities.

Nabin's appointment, she said, reflects the prime minister’s vision that young leadership, with fresh ideas, new energy and a modern outlook, can effectively take the organisation and the nation forward. PTI SLB HIG