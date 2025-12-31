Nadda accuses Kharge of spreading 'falsehood' against Modi govt

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of spreading "falsehood" against the Modi government and said it is amazing to see that the main opposition party is still not giving up on peddling "lies" despite people rejecting it in one after another election.

Earlier in a post on X, Kharge launched a blistering attack at the BJP, alleging that the ruling party's "loot, corruption and misgovernance" dominated the people of the country in 2025 too.

Hitting back, Nadda asked Kharge if the Congress has nothing else to do, except "spreading lies".

"The Congress lost in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and it was also completely wiped out in Delhi and Bihar. Mr. Kharge, in 2025, the people of the country rejected all of your lies. Despite this, you are still not giving up on spreading falsehoods," the BJP national president said in a post on X.

"There is no ground left beneath your feet, yet the amazing thing is that you still don't believe it," Nadda said, taking a dig through a couplet in Hindi at the Congress over its condition on the ground.

Nadda asked Kharge to introspect instead of being "self-obsessed" and spreading "lies".

In a a point-by-point rebuttal to Kharge's 14 charges, the BJP chief said, "You lied about MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), claiming it had been abolished and that the poor had been deprived of their right to work, while the truth is that it has been expanded and strengthened, with the number of workdays increased to 125 and payment guaranteed within 15 days." "And it has been linked to village empowerment. Incidentally, your leader was meeting anti-India people at George Soros-funded Global Progressive Alliance when the discussion was happening on it [Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM G)], Nadda said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking Kharge, "Isn't that right?" On Nadda's "vote chori" charge against the BJP, Nadda asked the Congress president how many petitions he filed before the Election Commission in the matter.

"You once again lied about the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and the BLO (booth level officer), claiming that people's right to vote was snatched away and that the BJP's vote-chori was caught. Mr. Kharge, it was the people of this country who caught your lies and your falsehoods were also rejected in court," the BJP chief said.

"What happened in Bihar, Mr. Kharge? How many of your booth level agents (BLAs) actually went to the ground? There was no theft of people's votes. They exercised their right to vote and shut down your shop of 'booth-theft and lies'," he added.

Flaying Kharge for raising questions on the country's economy, Nadda said India is not only the world's fourth largest economy today but the fastest growing economy in the world amidst global turmoil unlike the UPA regime when India was placed among "fragile five" economies.

"India's foreign exchange reserves are at a record high today, but you won't see it because you intend to defame the country," he charged.

On Kharge's remarks about Aravalli mining, Nicobar, Hasdeo and Mumbai mangroves, Nadda hit back and accused him of indulging in "hypocrisy" and spreading "falsehood".

"During the Congress rule, the hills were openly plundered. The Congress systematically destroyed the Aravalli range through extensive mining.

"Your government didn't save the Aravallis; instead, it sold them off. We, on the other hand, imposed a ban and limited mining in accordance with the court's decision," he said.

As for the judiciary, Nadda said, no one has tarnished its reputation as much as Kharge's party and its leaders have.

"When a judgment didn't go your way, you brought an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Now you've brought an impeachment motion against a judge of the Madras High Court. You insulted two Chief Justices while they were still in office," Nadda added.