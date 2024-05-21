Nadda, Adityanath, Himanta to address poll rallies in Odisha on May 23

Bhubaneswar, May 21 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will address election rallies in Odisha on May 23, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

While Nadda will address four meetings at Karanjia, Dhamnagar, Barchana and Balikuda, Adityanath, who will campaign in Odisha for the first time this election, will address rallies at Chilika and Kulia, BJP's state unit vice-president Golak Mohapatra said.

Sarma, on the other hand, will address rallies in Deogarh, Barbil, Choudwar and Baramba.

Senior BJP leader Arun Govil, who is best known for playing Lord Ram in the TV series 'Ramayana', will address public meetings in Champua, Telkoi, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal on May 22.

Elections will be held in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly segments falling under their parliamentary constituencies on May 25. PTI AAM AAM ACD