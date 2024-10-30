Nadda arrives in hometown Bilaspur to celebrate Diwali

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 30 (PTI) BJP National President and Union Health Minister J P Nadda arrived in his hometown here on Wednesday to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Nadda, who is on his second visit to Bilaspur in a month, was given a guard of honour after his arrival. Later, he interacted with locals, party leaders and workers.

Nadda, then, headed to Vijaypur where he will celebrate Diwali with his family and party workers.

The Union minister plans to spend time with his family and participate in various programmes with the local community. PTI COR BPL ARD SKY SKY