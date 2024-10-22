Nadda asks Kumaraswamy to field Yogeeshwara from Channapatna seat on JD(S) ticket

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said BJP chief J P Nadda has advised him to field saffron party leader C P Yogeeshwara on the JD(S) ticket for the Channapatna assembly bypoll in Karnataka.

“Three days ago BJP national president called me and said he will ask him (Yogeeshwara) to resign (from BJP) and join JD(S). He said he would give approval if he (Yogeeshwara) is fielded as the JD(S) candidate. What else the (BJP) national president can say?” he asked.

The Union Minister further said he told Nadda that the alliance is important and not the seat. "I want the NDA winning. He said he is ready to bow." According to Kumaraswamy, Nadda opined that there should be a JD(S) candidate from Channapatna seat.

“With such leaders I don’t wish to spoil my relations, which you all should understand,” Kumaraswamy told the party workers.

“Should I spoil my relation with the BJP for the respect they have to given to us (JD-S) after have won only two (Lok Sabha) seats?” he asked.

Noting that there was no question of bowing before anyone other than those who respect them, Kumaraswamy asked people to wait for the next three days to reach a consensus on NDA candidate for Channapatna.

The by election in Channapatna is due on November 13 along with Sandur in Ballari and Shiggaon in Haveri district in the state.

The BJP has announced fielding Bangaru Hanumanthu from Sandur segment and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai from Shiggaon assembly constituency.

However, the party has left to its ally JD(S) to decide on Channapatna candidate as the seat is considered to be a JD(S) bastion, for Kumaraswamy had won from here in 2023 assembly election defeating Yogeeshwara.

The former CM wanted to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, but Channapatna strongman Yogeeshwara’s moves have made the JD(S) first family jittery.

Yogeeshwara resigned from the legislative council but has not yet resigned from the BJP.

He even wished to remain with the BJP, hinting that he would prefer contesting as an independent candidate instead of joining JD(S). PTI GMS GMS ROH