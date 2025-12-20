Nadda asks party workers to make saga of sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons people's movement

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday called upon party workers to make the saga of the sacrifice of Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh's sons a people's movement on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas on December 26.

Addressing an organisational meeting at the BJP state headquarters here, he said the four Sahibzadas had refused to bow before injustice and oppression and did not change their faith even in the face of extreme cruelty.

"At a very young age, they sacrificed their lives for religion, culture and the nation. Their sacrifice is a symbol of unwavering faith, valour and courage," Nadda said.

According to a BJP statement, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, among others.

Nadda discussed organisational campaigns and programmes, saying Veer Bal Diwas inspires courage, truth, self-respect and sacrifice for the protection of the nation and faith. "We must take the inspiring story of the Sahibzadas' supreme sacrifice to every household," he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on December 25 on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He said the 65-foot statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the site would convey the message of "one nation, one constitution, one flag", integral humanism and the vision of inclusive development.

"With the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, people will get an opportunity to understand the saga of nation-building through a digital museum," the chief minister said.

Chaudhary said the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh was working to make all programmes inclusive and widespread in line with the expectations of the central leadership.

He said Vajpayee's birth anniversary would be observed at the booth level on December 25, while exhibitions and seminars at the district level would highlight his historic decisions, leadership and enduring legacy.