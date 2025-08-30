Nadda attends Ganesh festivities in Pune; says he prayed to Lord to make India strong, 'atmanirbhar'

Pune, Aug 30 (PTI) Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday visited Pune city in Maharashtra to attend the ongoing Ganesh festival, and said he prayed to god to make India strong, developed and 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliant.

At the outset of his visit, Nadda offered prayers and perform pooja at Sai Mitra Mandal in Kothrud area, which is associated with Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol.

The Health and Family Welfare Minister also visited the residence of former Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar in the city.

Talking to reporters, Nadda said he prayed to Lord Ganesh "to make India developed and atmanirbhar" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I prayed to Lord Ganesh to make every Indian prosperous and happy. I also sought god's blessings to achieve the target of becoming a strong, developed and atmanirbhar nation under the leadership of Modiji," he said.

Nadda is also set to visit some other key Ganesh mandals, including the famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal, Kasba Ganpati Mandal and Bhausahab Rangari Ganapati Mandal. PTI SPK NP