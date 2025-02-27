Nadda begins 2-day Odisha visit, to attend NHM event

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Thursday began his two-day Odisha visit, during which he is scheduled to attend a programme of the National Health Mission (NHM) being held in Puri on February 28.

Nadda, who is also the BJP’s national president, reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport here. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders received him.

Nadda later proceed to Konark to spend the night, BJP’s state unit vice president Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said.

According to his programme schedule, Nadda will inaugurate the 9th national summit on Good, Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare System in India, organised by the NHM, and unveil the report of the 16th Common Review Mission in Puri on Friday.

Chief Minister Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling are also scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony of the two-day summit at Puri.

Nadda will visit Shree Jagannath temple in Puri at 2 PM before returning to Bhubaneswar where he is slated to hold discussion and meetings with party leaders.

Nadda's meeting with the state leaders is significant as the Odisha BJP will select name a president.