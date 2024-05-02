Nadda calls those who want equality Naxalites, should resign: Rahul Gandhi

Shivamogga, May 3 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded the resignation of BJP national president J P Nadda alleging he had made a statement that whoever seeks equality is a Naxalite.

“The BJP leaders have once again attacked the Constitution. Nadda is saying that if Dalits, backward castes and tribals seek equality, then they are Naxalites. There cannot be any attack on the Constitution bigger than this,” he alleged.

Addressing an election rally here, he said the BJP president should resign immediately and the Prime Minister should apologise to the Dalits, tribals and OBCs for the "attack on the Constitution.” Gandhi said the Prime Minister has said his party will protect the Constitution.

“If the BJP wanted to protect the Constitution, why is its president attacking equality? Why does he call those asking for equality as Naxalites? The PM should answer it,” he said.

Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was the first where the BJP leaders have clearly said that they will "change and abolish" the Constitution of India.

Claiming that Congress has been fighting and protecting the Constitution, the Congress leader said it was clearly written in the Constitution that there should be equality in the society and reservation.

"The BJP wants to uproot reservation from the Constitution," he charged.