Nadda chairs BJP strategy meeting on forthcoming assembly polls, 2024 LS polls

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday chaired a strategy meeting of party leaders here on preparations for the assembly polls later this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

It was a meeting of leaders associated with the BJP's 'Lok Sabha Prawas' programme, an exercise aimed at boosting its prospects in nearly 160 Lok Sabha seats, most of which it had lost in 2019. The BJP had won 303 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats.

These constituencies also include seats like Baghpat and Rohtak which the BJP had won narrowly. During the meeting, strategy for several constituencies which the BJP had not contested last time, including those fought by its then allies like the JD(U), was also on the agenda.

The deliberations also focussed on the preparations underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as the assembly elections, a BJP leader said.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are due later this year and given that this will be the last round of state elections before the all-important Lok Sabha polls next year has added extra significance to them.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to put up an impressive show after its recent loss to the Congress in Karnataka. PTI KR PYK PYK