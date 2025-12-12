Nadda chairs meeting of legislative party in Himachal to discuss political situation

Shimla, Dec 12 (PTI) Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new BJP state office in Shimla, the party's national president J P Nadda on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the political situation in the state and organisational strengths.

The meeting of the legislative party also focused on organisational activities and programmes in the coming months, besides strategy.

A statement issued here said the BJP's "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" campaign, its work on the ground during the monsoon disaster in the state and the party's plans for a self-reliant India were discussed during the meeting.

A detailed analysis of the prevalent political situation in the state was also undertaken, it said.

Apart from Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP MLAs, the party's state president Rajeev Bindal, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan also attended the meeting as special invitees.

Nadda will lay the foundation stone of the new office in Shimla on Saturday. A grand reception will also be held in honour of the national BJP president, as this is his first visit to his home state after BJP's victory in the Bihar assembly polls.

Nadda will also address party workers on the occasion.

Earlier, Nadda was given a rousing welcome by the BJP leaders and workers at the Willy Park on his arrival from Chandigarh on Friday late evening.