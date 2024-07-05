Nadda commends PMNCH for its commitment to welfare of women, children and adolescents

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda has underscored the importance of continuing the focus on accelerating progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and preparing for post 2030 agenda.

Nadda emphasized on the power of partnership and multiple stakeholders working in unison towards attainment of the common goals.

He delivered the keynote address through a video message in the opening session of the 33rd Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) board meeting which commenced on July 4 in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting will conclude on Friday.

Nadda commended PMNCH for its commitment to the well-being of the women, children and adolescents, and reiterated the Government of India's assurance to advancing this issue and fostering meaningful youth engagement, the health ministry said in a statement.

Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM), Health Ministry, is leading the Indian delegation at the 33rd board meeting of PMNCH in Geneva.

Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) is the world's largest alliance committed to protecting and promoting the health, well-being and rights of women, children and adolescents.

The PMNCH's vision is a world in which every woman, child and adolescent realizes their right to health and well-being, leaving no one behind. PMNCH is governed by a Board and administered by a Secretariat hosted by World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, the statement stated.

The 33rd PMNCH board meeting will provide an opportunity for the members to agree on major priorities and opportunities for PMNCH to advance Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH), Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and adolescent well being goals in the final period of our current 2021-2025 strategy, the statement said.

It will also initiate discussion on priorities for the development of the 2026-2030 PMNCH strategy, including how PMNCH should position its issues and itself in relation to post-2030 UN development goal-setting process. PTI PLB AS AS