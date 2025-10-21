Nadda condoles demise of actor Asrani

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday condoled the demise of actor Govardhan Asrani, and said his departure has left a void in the world of cinema.

Asrani, 84, breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. His timeless roles have left a special place in the hearts of audiences across generations," Nadda said in a post on X.

Asrani's remarkable ability to blend humour and emotion made every character unforgettable, the BJP chief said.

"His departure leaves a void in the world of cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans across India. Om Shanti!" Nadda, also a Union minister, added. PTI PK MNK MNK