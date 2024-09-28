‘Nadda does not have common sense’: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday hit back at BJP national president J P Nadda and said there are some places in Srinagar where the number of votes is less than the parliamentary elections.

Nadda had earlier lashed out at Abdullah over his statement regarding low poll percentage in Srinagar.

"What does maths have to do with this? There are many such places where the number of votes has reduced since 2014. There are some places in Srinagar where the number of votes is less than parliamentary elections. Noorabad assembly constituency polled 60 percentage this time as compared to 80 percentage in the 2014 elections. There was drop of 20 per cent polling," Abdullah told reporters here.

“It does not need maths. It needs common sense. One does not need maths for it, they need common sense. I can't do anything if JP Nadda does not have common sense," he added responding to a question about Nadda remarks that he is “bad in mathematics''.

On Abdullah's statement regarding poll percentage in Srinagar, Nadda had earlier said, "If one wants to see the poll percentage, it used to be 6 to 8 per cent but today it is 58 to 60 per cent. If he was bad in mathematics, what could I do? There was 60 per cent voting in the first phase and 58 per cent in the second phase." Abdullah earlier on Thursday said the low voter turnout in Srinagar district during the second phase of voting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls was perhaps a people's reaction to the Centre trying to project normalcy in the Union Territory. PTI AB AS AS