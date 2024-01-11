Nadda dubs Congress march as 'Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra'

Itanagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Dubbing the proposed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' by Congress, as 'Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra', BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday questioned the role of the grand old party in uniting the country.

The Congress is known for its "divide and rule" politics and had done everything to divide the country and now organising a march to hide its misdeeds, Nadda said while addressing party workers during the state executive meeting here.

The yatra, to be led by Rahul Gandhi, will commence from Imphal on January 14 and culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The Arunachal Pradesh leg of the march is scheduled for January 20.

"I urge you all to understand the Congress well. It is not the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' but the 'Bharat Todo Anyaya Yatra' that this so-called INDI Alliance is on. When did the Congress Party unite India? It never did. The Congress has always worked for breaking India, destroying India," the BJP chief claimed.

Nadda alleged that the Congress is only interested in "vote bank" politics and never thought beyond voters and politics.

"The culture of politics in the country has been changed by the BJP, while (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has transformed the dynamics of politics to nationalism. Congress does rajneeti, but under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we do rashtraneeti. Our vision is to leave no one behind," Nadda said.

He said that the people of the state should question Gandhi when the Congress worked to unite the country.

They (Congress) always tried to "divide the country in the name of vote bank politics", he alleged.

"When slogans were raised at JNU, where was Congress then? The next day, Rahul Gandhi went to JNU, stood by the students, and said there would be no FIR. Are they not trying to break India?" Nadda questioned and demanded a public apology from Gandhi.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi even insulted everyone from the OBC community by saying "All Modis are thieves".

"Rahul, please read the history of the country to know how your ancestors divided the country. Be it the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Shah Bano case, the Mandal Commission, toppling of elected state governments 90 times since Independence under Article 356 and insulting B R Ambedkar...," Nadda said.

"Can anyone tell us what is the agreement between the Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of China? Are you not trying to break and weaken India? After all these, now you are bringing Nyay Yatra", Nadda wondered.

The BJP president also alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc was formed to protect black money and the families of the leaders of the respective parties.

These leaders have CBI cases pending against them, he claimed adding: "It is an alliance formed for personal gains. It has no relation to India." Nadda alleged that Congress chief ministers do not keep promises as they come to power, enjoy their term and again come to power by fooling people.

Modi has introduced 'report card politics' in India where the ruling BJP is accountable to the people and takes along every stakeholder, Nadda said.

"The Modi government is committed to GYAN -- gareeb (poor), youth, annadata (farmer) and naari shakti (women power). The Modi government has uplifted 13.5 crore people from the poverty line," he claimed.

The BJP president alleged that the previous non-BJP governments ignored Northeast India.

"Modi has given huge importance to the Northeast, where he has visited 60 times. He has ended 50 years of violence and turmoil by signing a number of peace accords in the region," he asserted.

"From ULFA to Bodo Accord issue, all big disputes have been settled under the strong leadership of PM Modi. The militants in Northeast India have now chosen the path of peace; they have joined the mainstream," he said.

Nadda also highlighted various achievements of the ruling NDA government at the Centre and urged BJP workers to bring the party to power for the third consecutive term. PTI UPL NN