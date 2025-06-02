Nadda exhorts BJP workers to tighten belts for ensuing panchayat polls in Himachal

Shimla, June 2 (PTI) BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday exhorted the party workers to tighten belts for the ensuing panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh and ensure registration of all the senior citizens under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh, Nadda's home state, is likely to be held in January next year.

Addressing the meeting of Himachal BJP's core committee at Solan, the BJP chief informed that the party will organise a series of events on the Narendra Modi government's 11 years of 'Sankalp se Siddhi Tak'. It will hold 'Sankalp Sabha' in all the mandals for administering the 'Viksit Bharat' pledge, said state BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma.

World Environment Day will be celebrated on June 5, International Yoga Day on June 21 and the 50th anniversary of the "black chapter" of Emergency on June 25, he said.

Yoga training camps will also be organised in all the mandals from June 15 to 20, said Sharma, after the meeting.

'Loktantra Senani Samman' will be conferred on people who were arrested during the Emergency and seminars will be organised on atrocities perpetrated on people and violation of democratic rights, he said.

Earlier, Nadda joined the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised by the BJP's Solan district and interacted with party workers en route.

Nadda, who travelled in an open jeep, was greeted by hundreds of workers, raising slogans to boost the morale of armed forces, a statement issued here said.

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Assembly and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national vice president Saudan Singh, state BJP in-charge and co-incharge Shrikant Sharma and Sanjay Tandon respectively, and MP Sikender Kumar also participated in the Yatra.

Bindal said it is regrettable that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is dragging their feet and not cooperating in investigations into the mysterious death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation chief engineer Vimal Negi's death.

The manner in which the pen drive of Negi was recovered, formatted and retrieved, and Shimla SP filed a review petition and later withdrew it have raised several questions and people have lost trust in the government, he added.

Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was found in Bilaspur on March 18. The relatives of the deceased sat on a dharna outside the HPPCL office in Shimla with the body the next day.

Negi's wife had alleged that her husband was tortured by the superior officers for the past six months and seniors also misbehaved with him. Negi was intentionally forced to work late at night even during illness, she said.

The case has been transferred to the CBI by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. PTI BPL KSS KSS