Nadda expresses grief over loss of lives in Delhi car blast

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda expressed anguish over loss of lives in an incident of car blast in the national capital and said authorities are ensuring that all necessary medical assistance reaches the injured.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic car blast in New Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured." "Authorities are ensuring that all necessary medical assistance reaches the injured," he added.