Nadda, Gujarat CM to attend 'Tiranga Yatra' to be held in Rajkot

Rajkot, Aug 8 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party president and Union Minister J P Nadda and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' scheduled to be held in Rajkot on August 10 as part of Independence Day celebrations, party functionaries said on Thursday.

The yatra, which is in the form of a foot march that will be attended by Nadda, is being organised by the local administration, Rajkot BJP president Mukesh Doshi said.

During the day, Rajkot municipal commissioner D P Desai took stock of the preparations on the two-km route and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be among the dignitaries who will participate in this foot march, which will start from Race Course and end at Jubilee Garden. As part of Independence Day celebrations, the first Tiranga Yatra will be held in Rajkot on August 10. Apart from Gujarat CM, we have learnt some Union ministers will also attend," Desai said.

"Cheer stations" have been created at regular intervals along the route where youths will sing patriotic songs and perform traditional dances, the Rajkot civic chief added.

On Wednesday, Gujarat BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia had announced that 'Tiranga Yatras' will be organised from August 10 in all the major cities of the state.