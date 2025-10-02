Nadda hails RSS' 'unique contribution' to nation-building on its centenary

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The RSS has made a "unique contribution" to nation-building by inspiring youth to dedicate every moment of their lives to the service of the motherland, BJP president JP Nadda said on Thursday, when the outfit celebrated its centenary.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashmi in 1925, has completed 100 years.

The outfit is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP.

Nadda described the RSS as a "strong promoter" of service, discipline, and national ideals, and a source of inspiration for countless people.

It propagates national ideas in society and connects people with the "divine goal" of building a strong and united India, he said in a post on X.

For 100 years, the BJP chief said, countless RSS swayamsevaks have dedicated their lives to fulfil the resolve of 'rashtra nirman' (nation-building) through 'vyakti nirman' (character-building) for the motherland's progress.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the crores of swayamsevaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the world's largest social and cultural organisation, a strong promoter of service, discipline, and national ideals, on its centenary year," Nadda said.