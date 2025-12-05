Nadda holds closed-door meeting with party leaders in Jharkhand

Deoghar, Dec 12 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda arrived in Jharkhand on Friday night and held a closed-door meeting with the party's senior leaders in the state.

Nadda landed in Deoghar and was received at the airport by state BJP president Babulal Marandi, former Union minister Arjun Munda, and former CMs Champai Soren and Madhu Koda.

On the flight to Deoghar, Nadda was accompanied by Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash.

He held a meeting of the party's state core committee at the Circuit House later in the night, BJP spokesperson Shiv Pujan Pathak said.

"Nadda will offer prayers at the Baidyanath Temple on Saturday morning, and felicitate the head of the Panda Dharmarakshini Sabha," he said.

Later in the day, he will attend a programme on the RSS centenary.

He will also inaugurate the BJP office in Deoghar and address booth-level workers from 12 districts. He will also virtually inaugurate the party office in Gumla, Pathak said.

Another leader said, "This visit is seen as an opportunity to send a strategic message to BJP workers in Jharkhand as well as West Bengal, where elections will be due early next year." Nadda will fly out of Jharkhand on Saturday evening. PTI ANB SOM