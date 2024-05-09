Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders in UP over poll preparations

Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday evening held an organisational meeting at the party state headquarters here and discussed the strategy for the remaining four phases of Lok Sabha election in the state.

After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya told reporters, "We all have the same mantra, to increase the margin of victory." In response to the question about position of the INDIA bloc after three phases, Maurya said, "India Alliance is missing from Uttar Pradesh. There will be no trace of that alliance on June 4. It will vanish." According to a party source, during the review, Nadda asked party office bearers to reach out to the maximum number of people and urge them to vote for the party in the election to ensure victory.

Nadda asked that every voter should be contacted at least three-four times before polling, the source said. PTI ZIR CDN VN VN