Nadda holds meeting with Maharashtra govt officials over Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday advised the Maharashtra government to work in coordination with the Centre to explore the possible causes of the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome to prevent recurrences.

Nadda chaired a high-level meeting through video conference on the recent spurt in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases with Prakash Abitkar, Minister of Health, Hasan Mushrif, Minister of Medical Education, and Gulab Raghunath Rao Patil, Minister of Jal Shakti.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav along with senior officers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A situation update was presented by Maharashtra government, including public health measures taken by the state, health ministry sources said.

Nadda appreciated the state's endeavours in handling the GBS outbreak and said the situation is contained and under continuous monitoring.

He assured the state government of all support in management of the disease, sources said.