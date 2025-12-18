Nadda holds meeting with MPs from Madhya Pradesh as part of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan interactions

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday convened a meeting with MPs from Madhya Pradesh as part of a series of state-wise interactions aimed at accelerating the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He has held similar meetings earlier this month with MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The interaction, held under the theme "Parliamentarians Championing a TB Mukt Bharat", at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan underscored the critical role of elected representatives in driving constituency-level action and fostering cross-party collaboration to achieve the national goal of TB elimination, a statement said.

Union Minister for Communications and DONER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey were also present.

Addressing the MPs, Nadda highlighted India's significant progress in the fight against tuberculosis.

Citing the WHO Global TB Report 2025, he noted a 21 per cent reduction in TB incidence between 2015 and 2024, nearly double the global average decline, alongside a 25 per cent reduction in TB-related mortality.

India has also achieved a 90 per cent treatment success rate, surpassing the global average of 88 per cent.

Nadda credited these gains to sustained political leadership, robust programme implementation, and strong Jan Bhagidari, positioning India as a global leader in TB elimination effort.

Reiterating that Jan Andolan remains the cornerstone of India's TB elimination strategy, he urged the MPs to continue mobilising communities in their constituencies, strengthen awareness, and ensure comprehensive psychosocial support for patients and their families.

Commending Madhya Pradesh for its proactive approach, Patel acknowledged the state's intensified community-based screening efforts, including in tribal and hard-to-reach areas.

She noted that increased TB notifications reflect improved programme outreach and enhanced collaboration with the private healthcare sector.

She also highlighted the scale-up of advanced diagnostic tools such as AI-enabled chest X-rays, mobile diagnostic vans and NAAT machines, as well as the enhanced Rs 1,000 monthly nutritional support being provided to TB patients under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, contributing to improved treatment outcome.

The MPs reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying efforts under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, launched in December 2024 and subsequently expanded nationwide, India is working in mission mode to ensure early detection, timely treatment initiation, tailored care for high-risk patients, and comprehensive psychosocial support.

As part of the Jan Andolan, over 2 lakh MYBharat volunteers, more than 6.7 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras, and over 30,000 elected representatives have come forward to support the national mission of achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat. PTI PLB ZMN