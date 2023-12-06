J P Nadda holds talks with Kenyan President William S Ruto

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda met Kenyan President William S Ruto, who is also the leader of his country's ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), on Wednesday as they discussed a host of issues.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a statement that Nadda told the visiting dignitary about the party's vision and organisational structure, highlighting their efforts in "social inclusion to uplift economically disadvantaged, women, and marginalised groups in society".

He has also invited a delegation from the UDA to India to initiate party-to-party dialogue with BJP under the 'Know BJP' initiative, it said.

Ruto is serving as the fifth president of Kenya since September 2022 and is on a state visit to India.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, the head of the BJP's foreign affairs department, was also part of the interaction.