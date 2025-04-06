Nadda honours 98-year-old party worker on occasion of party's 46th foundation day

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday honoured former Delhi mayor 98-year-old Shakuntala Arya on the occasion of the party's 46th foundation day, an official statement said.

She served as the mayor of Delhi in 1997. Nadda draped a party scarf over her shoulders, offered her a shawl and sought blessings by touching her feet, it added.

According to the statement, Nadda also hoisted the party's flag at Arya's residence in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.

He was accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, National General Secretary Arun Singh, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, local MLA Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah and other party officials, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the national president said that senior workers like Arya are a valuable part of the BJP's legacy.

He added that it is because of the dedication and sacrifices of such people that the party holds power both at the Centre and in Delhi.