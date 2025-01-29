Nadda inaugurates AI-enabled E-ICU command centre at Yashoda Medicity

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) In a move to boost critical care capacity through technology-driven solutions, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday inaugurated the AI-enabled E-ICU Command Centre at Yashoda Medicity in Ghaziabad.

The Command Centre is designed to integrate artificial intelligence with centralised monitoring systems, aimed at enhancing clinical outcomes and streamlining intensive care management.

Speaking at the event, Nadda praised Yashoda Medicity for providing high-quality healthcare services across 65 specialities and for creating a robust multi-speciality ecosystem.

He also lauded the integration of the E-ICU facility with MMG District Hospital, recognising it as a demonstration of the institution's commitment to corporate social responsibility and strengthening public health collaboration.

The Union Health Minister emphasised that AI-powered healthcare brings together timely intervention, precision in diagnosis, and continuous real-time monitoring -- critical elements in emergency and intensive care settings where quick decision-making can significantly impact patient outcomes.

Nadda highlighted that AI-supported ICUs offer early warnings in critical situations, assist in identifying high-risk cases, and provide clinicians with data-driven insights for better decision-making.

He stated that the launch of the AI-Enabled E-ICU Command Centre would further enhance critical care services and improve patient safety.

Referring to the government's broader vision, Nadda noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has prioritised the integration of digital technologies and AI in healthcare as part of the vision for a digital and AI-enabled India.

He recalled that the National Health Policy, 2017, laid the foundation for creating a comprehensive digital health ecosystem in line with the Digital India initiative, aiming to transform healthcare delivery through technology.

The Minister also mentioned that over 1.81 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country, significantly improving the delivery of primary healthcare services.

He added that more than 50,000 of these centres have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), reflecting tangible progress in raising quality benchmarks.

Nadda stated that the government aims to ensure all Ayushman Arogya Mandirs achieve NQAS certification within the next two years, establishing consistent and high standards of care at the primary level nationwide.

Nadda also highlighted the success of the eSanjeevani telemedicine platform, noting that telemedicine services have reached 45.2 crore people across India through teleconsultations, thereby increasing access to specialist healthcare services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The Minister also discussed the U-WIN digital platform, which tracks maternal and child health services, ensuring timely antenatal check-ups and immunisations for pregnant women. He informed that U-WIN registrations have surpassed 11.47 crore, contributing to the Universal Immunisation Programme, which provides 27 doses of vaccines against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, resulting in nearly 99 per cent immunisation coverage.

In terms of disease control, Nadda pointed out the significant role of AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices in bolstering tuberculosis screening efforts. He revealed that India's TB incidence decline rate of 17 per cent is notably higher than the global average of 7 per cent.

He further noted that improvements in maternal mortality and under-five mortality rates in India have outpaced global averages, attributing these advancements to enhanced digital tracking and targeted interventions.

The Minister also referred to the launch of the SAHI (Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India) portal at the AI Summit, designed to promote the responsible and ethical use of AI in healthcare, alongside the BODH (Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI) initiative to validate and test AI-based health solutions. PTI PLB HIG HIG