Nadda inaugurates Central Research Laboratory at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Central Research Laboratory at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar aimed at advancing cutting-edge medical research and fostering innovation.

The facility is poised to empower doctors, researchers, and scholars in developing impactful healthcare solutions and propel AIIMS-Bhubaneswar into the league of premier medical research hubs in the country, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

He also laid the foundation stone of a multiutility (gastronomy) Block, a modern infrastructure project tailored to meet the evolving needs of students, faculty, staff, and the general public.

Adding to the digital transformation of healthcare services, Nadda launched the revamped AIIMS-Bhubaneswar website, equipped with user-friendly features and integrated services for patients and visitors.

The website showcases Odisha's rich cultural heritage while improving access to the institute's healthcare facilities, the statement said.

Nadda also inaugurated the EHS Clinic and AMRIT Pharmacy, ensuring greater accessibility to essential health services and affordable medicines for all.

He said a skin bank would be set up at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar in the days to come.

The Union minister also visited the Burn Centre, a one-of-its-kind facility in eastern India.

Later, Nadda held a high-level review meeting to assess the ongoing developmental projects and interacted with medical students, sanitary staff, and employees.