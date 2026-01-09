Nadda inaugurates facilities worth Rs 40 crore at AIIMS-Kalyani

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday inaugurated medical facilities worth Rs 40 crore at AIIMS-Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The facilities inaugurated include the departments of Radiation Oncology, Trauma and Emergency Medicine and a Pneumatic Tube System.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar and Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar were present on the occasion, a statement said.

During his visit to the institute, Nadda held a review meeting with senior officials and faculty members. He also inspected the outpatient and inpatient departments.

He interacted with patients, students, doctors, nursing staff and healthcare workers to review service delivery and academic and clinical practices at the institute, the statement said. PTI BSM SOM