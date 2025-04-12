Nadda inaugurates training camp in Puri, asks BJP MLAs, MPs to connect with people

Puri (Odisha), Apr 12 (PTI) BJP president and Union Health minister J P Nadda on Saturday asked party MLAs and MPs to learn the technique of getting connected with people and to associate with the developmental works.

Nadda said this after formally inaugurating a three-day training programme for party MLAs and MPs here.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and most of the party MPs and MLAs attended the programme.

In his 90-minute address to the party's lawmakers, Nada apprised them of their responsibilities and duties to serve the BJP as well as the people.

"The party president focused on 14 points and asked the participants to get connected with the people of different sections like elders, dalits, women and others by visiting villages and becoming part of their lives," Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi told reporters.

As the training programme was purely for the MLAs and MPs, the media was not allowed inside the meeting other than taking pictures and videos of the inaugural ceremony.

Noting that the BJP was the world's largest political party, Nadda told the party MLAs and MPs that of the 28 states and 7 union territories, the NDA has government in 19 places. The BJP alone has formed government in 13 states and UTs, the party president told the gathering and added that the respective MLAs and MPs should get connected to the people to win the confidence of the masses.

Nadda said in a span of three and half a month, as many as 13 and half crore people have voluntarily become members of the BJP. "The BJP is a cadre-based party having its own principles and ideology which should be carried out by the lawmakers," he said, adding that all the leaders should shun their ego, if any, and come forward to work for the party in tandem.

Nadda in his address also informed the lawmakers of the "Dos' and don't" for them.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram said that the BJP is the lone party which conducts training programme for its workers and leaders from the booth level to the Prime Minister level. All the leaders irrespective of their positions get trained and reoriented to the party's principles and ideologies, Oram said.

The BJP president also suggested the MLAs and MPs to spend some time in public places like hospitals so that they could ascertain the public mood and their difficulties. The event, which began on Friday evening, will continue till April 13. The participants of the training camp are being imparted skills on organisational functioning, governance, ideological clarity, and goal-oriented execution.

The three-day training camp will ensure that the participants get knowledge of the promises made to the people by the party before the elections. The members will be told to make the people in rural areas aware of the achievements of both the central and the state governments, a senior party leader said.

Nadda reached Odisha on Friday and launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state as promised by the BJP during the elections.