Nadda lauds RS Chairman Radhakrishnan for defying Congress lineage to join RSS

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda on Monday lauded Chairman C P Radhakrishnan for deciding to join the RSS despite coming from a Congress family after withstanding pressure from his elders and listening to his own inner voice.

Felicitating the new Chairman on his first day of chairing the house proceedings, Nadda countered Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who claimed that Radhakrishnan hailed from Congress lineage as his uncle was a Congress MP from Coimbatore, a constituency which the new Chairman later represented.

Nadda also expressed confidence that the chairman will lead the upper house with dedication.

"Apart from the things you have inherited, you have continued to follow what is the reality, and what is the truth...you have seen this in your life, and you have continued to follow it. It is important to say this, because you came from the background of the Congress, and you joined RSS Shakha," Nadda said while felicitating the new Rajya Sabha chairman.

He said when Radhakrishnan joined RSS, his family members argued and said that they were "not good" and even dubbed them as "anti-national".

"Your answer was..'that I have seen them. I have worked with them, and I say that they are nationalists, and they are true nationalists’.

"I want to say this, because you did not come under any pressure from your elders, but with your own consciousness, with your own thinking, you decided the path of life," Nadda said.

The Leader of the House said Radhakrishnan earned very good values from his family and devoted his life to social work, despite being in the political field.

"You were definitely involved in politics. You worked from a political point of view. You did a lot in the political field, but your soul and the way you worked always showed your dedication towards society," Nadda said.

He expressed complete faith in the leadership of Radhakrishnan in running the upper house of Parliament.