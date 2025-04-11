Nadda launches Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha

Cuttack (Odisha), Apr 11 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha.

He also launched the Ayushman Vaya-Vandana Yojana, and the state-run Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and several MPs and MLAs were present at the function organised on Bali Yatra Ground near Mahanadi River in Cuttack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme was adopted by Odisha six years after it was launched by the Centre and implemented in other states.

The previous BJD government had refrained from adopting the scheme allegedly due to political reasons.