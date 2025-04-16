Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders held deliberations

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) BJP President J P Nadda on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah, a day after a number of senior party leaders held deliberations.

There was no official word on the agenda of the meetings.

Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal besides Shah and Nadda, had met at the BJP president's residence on Tuesday night.

Senior Union ministers often hold weekly meetings to discuss the topical governance and political issues, party sources said.

The BJP is currently in the process of electing several of its state presidents before the party picks its new national president, a process that has dragged for a period longer than expected.

Nadda, who is also a Union minister, is currently on an extension till his replacement is picked. PTI KR ARI