Nadda meets BJP MPs from Bihar, discuss upcoming Bihar assembly polls

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday met here the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Bihar and deliberated on the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, who are presidents of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and HAM (Secular) respectively, and Sanjay Jha of the JD(U) were joined by most of the MPs from the state at a 'Sneh Milan' hosted by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, a JD(U) MP, also attended the meeting.

Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be in Bihar later this month to further fine-tune the ruling alliance strategy and will be meeting its leaders.

Paswan told reporters that the NDA has the "winning combination" and is headed to a "historic victory" in the state during the polls expected to be held later this year.

He, though, added that the meeting on Wednesday had a cursory discussion on the polls and more detailed talks, including the seat-sharing arrangement among its five partners, will be held later.

The ruling alliance often hosts meetings of its MPs from different states and regions during Parliament's sessions.