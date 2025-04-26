Nadda meets family members of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Pune

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday met the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Santosh Jagdale here.

The Union minister met the Jagdale family at their residence in Karve Nagar and then headed to meet the kin of Kaustubh Ganbote, another city resident killed in the April 22 attack, in Kondhwa area.

Jagdale and Ganbote were among the 26 persons, mostly tourists, who were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Nadda offered prayers at the famous Dagdusheth Ganapati temple in the city. Talking to reporters there, he said India will give a befitting reply to those responsible for the terror attack. PTI SPK NP KRK