Nadda meets kin of terror attack victims in Pune; `befitting reply will be given to perpetrators'

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday met the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote here while also stating that those responsible for the massacre will get a befitting reply.

The entire country is hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a strong response to the April 22 attack in which 26 persons were killed, he said.

The Union minister met the Jagdale family at their residence in Karvenagar, followed by a visit to the Ganbote family in Kondhwa area.

He offered tributes to the garlanded photos of Jagdale and Ganbote and spoke with their family members, offering condolences.

"Visited the Pune residences of Shri Santosh Jagdale and Shri Kaustubh Ganbote, who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed my condolences to their grieving families. We strongly condemn this cowardly and inhuman act. The Bharatiya Janata Party stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Nadda said in a social media post later.

"I want to assure all my fellow citizens that under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, those responsible for the terrorist attack will be given a befitting reply. The complete eradication of terrorism from the country is the unwavering commitment of our government," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nadda offered prayers at the famous Dagdusheth Ganapati temple in the city.

"I came here to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The way a cowardly attack took place in Jammu & Kashmir, the entire country is angry, and they are hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a strong reply to this attack," he told reporters. PTI SPK ARU NP KRK