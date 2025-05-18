Nadda meets soldiers in Gunji village on border, praise their valour

Pithoragarh (U'khand), May 18 (PTI) Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday met army soldiers and paramilitary forces in the Gunji area on the India-China border and said that the countrymen feel safe only because of their bravery and loyalty.

Nadda talked to the soldiers of the army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal and asked them about the weapons and equipment deployed for the security of the border area.

Addressing them, the BJP president praised their courage and said that the whole country respects their sacrifice and dedication to duty.

"All of you are the sentinels of the country's security. It is because of your valour and loyalty that the countrymen feel safe. I personally and on behalf of the whole country thank you for your excellent service for the success of Operation Sindoor," he said.

Nadda also talked to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami about various development schemes being run by the Centre to stem the migration from the Gunji village.

Nadda also talked to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami about various development schemes being run by the Centre to stem the migration from the Gunji village.

District Magistrate Goswami said, "We informed the minister about various tourism-related schemes like the works proposed under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and arrangements for Adi Kailash, Om Parvat Yatras. We also informed him about the plans to provide fresh and high-quality poultry and meat, and other local products to the paramilitary forces through cooperatives." Later, the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister went to Jolingkong and visited the Adi Kailash peak.