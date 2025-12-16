Nadda meets Tamil Nadu MPs to accelerate TB elimination efforts

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday convened a focused interaction with MPs from Tamil Nadu to strengthen the state's contribution to India's tuberculosis (TB) elimination efforts under the initiative 'Parliamentarians Championing a TB-Mukt Bharat'.

The meeting underscored the critical role of elected representatives in driving community-level action, reducing stigma and ensuring early detection and timely treatment of TB.

The interaction, held at the extended Parliament House Annexe (EPHA) on the sidelines of the ongoing Winter session, is part of a sustained series of briefings with parliamentarians from different states aimed at strengthening collective leadership in India's fight against TB.

Nadda met MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat last week.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel.

Welcoming the MPs from Tamil Nadu and senior officials, Nadda reiterated that TB remains one of the world's most pressing public health challenges.

He noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global frontrunner in the fight against TB through sustained political commitment, scientific innovation and strong community participation.

Highlighting India's progress, the health minister stated that TB incidence in the country has declined by 21 per cent, from 237 to 187 cases per lakh population between 2015 and 2024, nearly double the global average decline of around 12 per cent.

TB mortality has reduced by about 25 per cent while treatment coverage has crossed 92 per cent, surpassing global benchmarks.

Nadda emphasised that these achievements are the result of a comprehensive strategy centred on early case detection, upfront NAAT testing among vulnerable populations and in congregate settings, and sustained 'Jan Bhagidari' (public participation), which has transformed the 'TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' into a true people's movement.

Nadda also highlighted India's leadership in TB innovation, including the nationwide scale-up of AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices and an expanded NAAT network of over 9,300 machines covering all blocks of the country.

He drew attention to shorter and more effective treatment regimens such as BPaL-M, which have reduced treatment duration for drug-resistant TB from 9-12 months to just six months.

Emphasising nutrition as a key pillar of care, he noted that under the 'Nikshay Poshan Yojana', monthly nutritional support for TB patients has been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, with more than Rs 4,400 crore transferred directly to over 1.3 crore beneficiaries since 2018.

Turning to Tamil Nadu, the Union minister acknowledged the state's sustained efforts in TB control, while noting that challenges persist in urban slums, tribal and migrant populations, and among unorganised industrial workers.

He also flagged rising non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, along with risk factors including tobacco use and alcoholism, as drivers of TB vulnerability.

Commending Tamil Nadu's strong 'Jan Bhagidari' approach, Nadda highlighted the active involvement of MPs, MLAs, Panchayati Raj Institutions, and MY Bharat volunteers in TB elimination efforts.

He urged that volunteers be fully utilised for community awareness, mobilisation for screening, and patient support. He further clarified that higher TB notification reflects improved programme reach, and that identifying every case early is essential to breaking transmission chains and preventing avoidable deaths.

The health minister expressed appreciation for the leadership shown by Tamil Nadu MPs in mobilising communities and supporting TB-affected individuals.

He called upon them to maintain a sharp focus on proactive screening of vulnerable populations, differentiated models of care, and regular programme reviews with district collectors.

He encouraged MPs to prioritise TB in DISHA meetings, visit health facilities, interact with patients and frontline workers, support optimal deployment of handheld X-ray machines, and mobilise local resources, including Nikshay Mitras, to strengthen last-mile delivery. PTI PLB DIV DIV