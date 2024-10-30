Nadda, ministry staff take pledge for unity of India in tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda led a gathering of his ministry's staff on Wednesday, the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, to take a pledge to strengthen the "unity and integrity" of India.

The oath taken at Nirman Bhavan was aimed at honouring the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose "vision and leadership played a pivotal role in unifying the nation," the ministry said in a statement.

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of unity and integrity that Sardar Patel championed. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our actions and policies reflect the spirit of inclusiveness and diversity that makes India unique," Nadda said, as quoted in the statement.

During the event, the staffers read a pledge to work towards strengthening the bonds of unity between the diverse cultures, languages, and traditions of India. PTI PLB VN VN