J P Nadda offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati: BJP President J P Nadda on Wednesday offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple here.

Advertisment

Nadda arrived here on Tuesday night on a two-day visit to the state to attend the BJP's extended executive committee meeting in the afternoon and the core committee meeting later in the evening, a party spokesperson said.

He visited the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills and spent around 25 minutes at the premises, temple priests said.

He offered prayers at the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) and did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple before leaving for the state guest house where he is staying.

Advertisment

The BJP President will be taken in a procession from the state guest house to the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra where the extended executive committee meeting will be held.

Besides Nadda, the meeting will be attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues, BJP MPs and MLAs of the state and other senior party leaders, among others.

Nadda will address election committee members at Amingaon in Kamrup (Rural) before leaving for Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.