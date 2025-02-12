Nadda offers prayers at Ravidas temple on social reformer's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday offered prayers at the Ravidas temple in Karol Bagh here on birth anniversary of the social reformer.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Nadda visited Sri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in central Delhi and also attended 'kirtan' held there.

The Union health minister greeted everyone on the birth anniversary of the social reformer Guru Ravidas.

Several party leaders also paid tributes to Sant Ravidas at a programme held by Delhi BJP SC Morcha.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, national president of party's SC Morcha Lal Singh Arya and state unit SC Morcha head Mohan Lal Gihara paid tributes to Sant Ravidas during the programme.