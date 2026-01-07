Nadda on Bengal visit from Jan 8 to accelerate BJP's assembly poll preparations

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda is set to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal on Thursday to participate in several meetings and "accelerate" the party's preparations for the forthcoming assembly polls in the TMC-ruled state.

During his visit, Nadda will address district presidents of the BJP, conveners of the party's various departments and 'pravasi karyakartas', the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The BJP chief will also hold a meeting with the West Bengal BJP state core team, it added.

The BJP's preparations for the upcoming West Bengal polls are in full swing with its key strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the party's electoral foray in the state to unseat the Mamata Banerjee government from power in the state.

During his recent visit to West Bengal, Shah set the tone for the state assembly polls, raising the issues of "corruption, misgovernance and infiltrators" under the TMC rule. He also asserted that the BJP will oust the Mamata Banerjee government by winning the upcoming polls with a two-thirds majority.

"Bharatiya Janata Party national president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal, starting tomorrow, January 8. He will participate in several organisational programmes and further accelerate the BJP's election preparations in West Bengal," the party said.

During his visit, Nadda will address district presidents of the party, 'Vibhag' conveners and pravasi karyakartas in West Bengal and also hold a meeting with the West Bengal BJP state core team on Thursday, it said.

The BJP chief will also participate in 'Doctors Meet' in Tangra, Kolkata, it added.

"Next (on January 9), the BJP national president will visit Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata. He will also inaugurate the departments of radiation oncology, trauma and emergency medicine and pneumatic tube system at AIIMS Kalyani, in Nadia district," the party said.