Nadda on one-day visit to Odisha on Thursday

Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda will be on a one-day visit to Odisha on Thursday, a senior party leader said.

State BJP leader Jatin Mohanty said Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar around 10.30 am.

He would hold discussions on the BJP's ongoing membership drive with party MPs, MLAs and workers from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Following that, Nadda would visit Suando village in Puri district, the birthplace of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das in the afternoon before leaving for New Delhi, Mohanty said.