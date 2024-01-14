Nadda participates in BJP's cleanliness campaign at Delhi's Ravidas Temple

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda participated in the party's cleanliness campaign at the Guru Ravidas Temple in central Delhi's Karol Bagh.

Advertisment

Nadda said the BJP has decided to carry out a cleanliness campaign at temples across the country from Makar Sankranti to January 22 (consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya).

"Following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has decided that from Makar Sankranti to January 22, we (party leaders and workers) will conduct a cleanliness campaign at several temples and holy premises in the country," he told reporters as he kicked off the campaign from Delhi's Ravidas Temple.

In a post on X in Hindi, he said that he felt blessed to come to the place.

"... Under this campaign, all of us are doing 'Shramdaan' (voluntary work) in various temples from January 14 to 22, participating in 'bhajan-kirtan' (singing devotional songs) and on January 22, we will engage in the worship of Lord Shri Ram by lighting 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in our homes," he added in the post. PTI SLB MNK -- MNK MNK