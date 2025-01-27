Nadda participates in 'mundan' ceremony of his grandson, offers prayers at Naina Devi temple

Nainadevi (Bilaspur), Jan 27 (PTI) Union Health minister JP Nadda on Monday participated in the 'mundan' ceremony of his grandson and offered prayers at the Shri Naina Devi temple in his home district of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda, also the BJP national president, performed 'havan' and 'Kanya Pujan' and sought blessings of the deity. He also talked to members of the temple management and enquired about their work.

Stringent security arrangements were made for Nadda's visit and he directed the security staff to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees visiting the temple.

Nadda praised the traditions of the temple and said it was the basis of faith and reverence of devotees towards the goddess. He also stressed that more facilities should be available for the devotees. PTI BPL SKY SKY